Breaking: Agbaje wins PDP guber ticket in Lagos

Jimi Agbaje has won the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship primary election in Lagos state.

He emerged after a close race with Deji Doherty, another aspirant, at the party’s primary held in Lagos on Friday.

The primary election which lasted for two days was supervised by a panel chaired by Victor Kassim Oyofo.

Agbaje who was the party’s candidate in the 2015 election but he lost to Akinwunmi Ambode, incumbent governor of the state.

In the 2019 election, Agbaje will be in the race with Jide Sanwo-Olu who recently emerged as the candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).