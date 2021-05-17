BREAKING: Adamawa monarch Murum Mbula of Mbula Kingdom dies

The First Class traditional ruler of Mbula Kingdom in Adamawa, Chief Joel Joram-Fwa, is dead.

The acting Murum Mbula, Mr Fenny Fwa confirmed the monarch’s death.

Fwa told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that Joram-Fwa, died on Sunday, at the Federal Medical Centre, Yola, at the age of 82, after a brief illness.

He said the late Joram-Fwa is survived by a wife and 10 Children

Before his death, he was a member of the Adamawa council of traditional rulers