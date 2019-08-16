The West African Examination Council, WAEC has released 2019 performance ranking chart with Abia, Anambra and Edo states leading other Nigerian states.

The chart, as released by the examination board, ranked the performances of all 36 states including the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja in the country.

While Abia, Anambra, and Edo states topped the chart, Jigawa, Zamfara and Yobe states sit at the bottom three.

According to the chart, Lagos State is the only state in the South-West that made the top 10.

Abia

Anambra

Edo

Rivers

Imo

Lagos

Bayelsa

Delta

Enugu

Ebonyi

Ekiti

Kaduna

Ondo

Abuja

Kogi

Benue

Akwa Ibom

Kwara

Ogun

Cross River

Taraba

Plateau

Nasarawa

Kano

Borno

Oyo

Niger

Adamawa

Osun

Sokoto

Bauchi

Kebbi

Katsina

Gombe

Jigawa

Zamfara

Yobe.

Kaduna emerged as the best northern state sitting at the 12th position overall.

Zamfara, the bandits-ravaged state managed to occupy the 36th position leaving the bottom slot for Yobe State.

The top 10 performing states at the 2019 examination are Abia, Anambra, Edo, Rivers, Imo, Lagos, Bayelsa, Delta, Enugu, and Ebonyi.

While Adamawa, Osun, Sokoto, Bauchi, Kebbi, Katsina, Gombe, Jigawa, Zamfara, and Yobe occupy the bottom 10 of the chart.