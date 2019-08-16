The West African Examination Council, WAEC has released 2019 performance ranking chart with Abia, Anambra and Edo states leading other Nigerian states.
The chart, as released by the examination board, ranked the performances of all 36 states including the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja in the country.
While Abia, Anambra, and Edo states topped the chart, Jigawa, Zamfara and Yobe states sit at the bottom three.
According to the chart, Lagos State is the only state in the South-West that made the top 10.
Abia
Anambra
Edo
Rivers
Imo
Lagos
Bayelsa
Delta
Enugu
Ebonyi
Ekiti
Kaduna
Ondo
Abuja
Kogi
Benue
Akwa Ibom
Kwara
Ogun
Cross River
Taraba
Plateau
Nasarawa
Kano
Borno
Oyo
Niger
Adamawa
Osun
Sokoto
Bauchi
Kebbi
Katsina
Gombe
Jigawa
Zamfara
Yobe.
Kaduna emerged as the best northern state sitting at the 12th position overall.
Zamfara, the bandits-ravaged state managed to occupy the 36th position leaving the bottom slot for Yobe State.
The top 10 performing states at the 2019 examination are Abia, Anambra, Edo, Rivers, Imo, Lagos, Bayelsa, Delta, Enugu, and Ebonyi.
While Adamawa, Osun, Sokoto, Bauchi, Kebbi, Katsina, Gombe, Jigawa, Zamfara, and Yobe occupy the bottom 10 of the chart.
