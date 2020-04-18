The funeral prayer and burial of the Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, Abba Kyari who died on Friday night will be in Abuja and it will be private according to the Presidency.

Recall he was said to have contracted the COVID-19 while on an official trip to Germany in March and was brought to Lagos for treatment.

According to the Garba Shehu he said that the body of Abba Kyari was received in Abuja today and that in strict observation of the protocol put in place for the burial of Coronavirus victims by the Nigeria Centre for Disease and Control (NCDC) and the Federal Ministry of Health, Abba Kyari’s funeral prayer and burial will be private

He said: ‘We just received the body of Abba Kyari the deceased Chief of Staff the President in Abuja. In strict observation of the protocol put in place for the burial of Coronavirus victims by the NCDC and the Federal Ministry of Health, the funeral prayer and burial will be private. Thereafterthere will be no such ceremonies as condolence visits.

‘Well meaning friends, family members and the general public are encouraged to pray for the repose of Abba Kyari’s soul.

‘May Allah grant the family and nation the fortitude to bear the loss.’

Dr Ali Abbas, Yobe State Focal Person and Coordinator, North-East Development Commission, has commiserated with the Presidency over the death of late Abba Kyari, Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari

Speaking in Damaturu on Saturday, Abbas, who also condoled family of the deceased , described late Kyari as ‘very intelligent and hard-working person.’

He said the death had created a vacuum in the presidency that would take time to fill, adding that the deceased was an important figure in Nigerian, particularly North-East geo-political zone.

“His death is also a loss to the people of the Northeast, especially Borno.We pray for his soul to rest in peace,” he said.

Abba Kyari was appointed the Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari in August 2015.

Abba Kyari a Kanuri man from Borno state was born in 1938,

In 1980 he graduated from the University of Warwick and also received a bachelor’s degree in law from the University of Cambridge and was called to the Nigerian Bar in 1983.

