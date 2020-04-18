Abba Kyari, chief of staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, has lost his battle to coronavirus.

Femi Adesina, presidential spokesman, broke the news of his death on Friday night but did not go into details.

The president’s chief of staff had gone on self-isolation after testing positive for coronavirus late March.

He had subsequently moved to Lagos for treatment.

Alongside Sale Mamman, minister of power, the late chief of staff had attended a meeting in Germany with officials of Siemens to discuss issues relating to the Nigerian power sector

“The Presidency regrets to announce the passage of the Chief of Staff to the President, Mallam Abba Kyari,” Adsina said in the statement.

Details later