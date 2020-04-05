The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), has confirmed eight new cases of Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country.

According to the NCDC of the eight new cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria: 5 is in Lagos, 2 in the FCT and 1 in Kaduna State.

The NCDC also said that as at 09:30 pm 5th April Nigeria now has 232 confirmed cases of #COVID19. Thirty-three have been discharged with five deaths

232 confirmed cases 33 discharged 5 deaths For a breakdown of cases by state- Lagos- 120 FCT- 47 Osun- 20 Oyo- 9 Edo- 9 Bauchi- 6 Akwa Ibom- 5 Kaduna- 5 Ogun- 4 Enugu- 2 Ekiti- 2 Rivers-1 Benue- 1 Ondo- 1

