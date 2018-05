BREAKING: 7 months after, Nigeria’s lower House to pass 2018 budget Wednesday

The country’s House of Representatives, has said that the 2018 Appropriation Bill of N9.12 trillion would be passed on Wednesday. Deputy Speaker of the House, Yussuff Lasun, who presided at plenary, made this known after the budget report was presented by the Chairman, Committee on Appropriation, Rep. Mustapha Dawaki.

Details Later…