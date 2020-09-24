BREAKING: 30 injured, 16 vehicles, shops affected in Lagos gas explosion

By Chioma Joseph

At least thirty persons were on Thursday injured after a gas tanker exploded at Cele Bus-Stop in the Iju Ishaga area of Lagos, Daily Times gathered.

The explosion which happened around 3:05p.m. caused panic as residents and commuters scampered for safety.

According to the South West Coordinator of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Ibrahim Farinloye, sixteen vehicles, two tricycles, two gas tankers, S&Y Event Centre and a church building were affected.

Farinloye said that a block industry and attached office, one cement store, a sawmill, several stores where building materials were sold were also affected by the inferno.

The NEMA coordinator stated that the tanker was trying to enter a gas plant at iju when it exploded.

“Fifteen people were admitted at Iju waterworks Clinic, two referred to General Hospital, three on critical observation and ten are being treated presently,” Farinloye said.

However, preliminary investigation by the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), also revealed that the gas tanker was involved in a lone accident and exploded.

A situation report by LASEMA’s Head of Public Affairs, Nosa Okunbor, said: “On arrival at the scene it was observed that there was a gas explosion at the aforementioned address.

“Further investigation revealed that the truck conveying Gasoline had a lone accident and exploded. The impact of the explosion led to fire at adjoining buildings and several vehicles were burnt.

“Several persons were injured and have been taken to the nearest hospital for treatment. The inferno is being tackled head-on by the combined efforts of the LASEMA Response Team led by the Director Operations, LRU Fire, LASG Fire Service, Nigeria Police Force and NSCDC. Dampening down ongoing.”

