United Nations peacekeeping helicopter has crashed on Friday while landing at Bouar, Central African Republic, leaving three people dead and one injured.

A representative of the UN force, Mankeur Ndiaye, announced this on his twitter page.

“It is with immense sorrow that I have learned of the crash of a Senegalese combat helicopter as it was landing at Bouar, leading to three deaths and one injured,” he said.

Details shortly…