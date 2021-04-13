BREAKING: 24-Hr Curfew imposed in 3 Gombe communities

With immediate effect, the Gombe State government has put a 24-hour curfew on the Nyuwar, Jessu, and Yolde communities in the Balanga Local Government Area of the state.

Professor Ibrahim Abubakar Njodi, the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), announced the decision on Tuesday, citing the violence that erupted in the communities.

The SSG says the curfew is appropriate to defuse tensions and restore peace and order in the affected areas, adding that security forces have been mobilized to restore normalcy and that the curfew will remain in effect until further notice.