The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control has reported twenty new cases of Novel coronavirus COVID-19 in Nigeria.

According to NCDC the new cases were in Lagos, Edo, Kano. Ogun and in Ondo.

Twenty new cases of #COVID19 have been reported as follows: 13 in Lagos 2 in Edo 2 in Kano 2 in Ogun 1 in Ondo As at 09:50 pm 13th April there are 343 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. 91 have been discharged with 10 deaths

As at 09:50 pm 13th April, there are 343 confirmed cases 91 discharged 10 deaths Lagos- 189 FCT- 56 Osun- 20 Edo- 14 Oyo- 11 Ogun- 9 Bauchi- 6 Kaduna- 6 Akwa Ibom- 5 Katsina-5 Kwara- 4 Ondo- 3 Delta- 3 Kano- 3 Enugu- 2 Ekiti- 2 Rivers-2 Benue- 1 Niger- 1 Anambra- 1

Breaking: Buhari extends lockdown in Lagos, Abuja, Ogun

Recall that President Muhammadu Buhari had extended the lockdown on Lagos, Ogun and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), by two weeks as the Federal Governments moves to intensify the war against the Coronavirus pandemic.

Buhari, in a nationwide broadcast on Monday in Abuja, said that the two additional weeks had become necessary to contain the spread of the virus that had manifested in 19 states and the FCT.

Buhari first ordered a total lockdown of the trio on Monday, March 30, 2020. This lasted for two weeks which expired on Monday, April 13.

“The compliance to the stay-at-home order has been generally good, but we need to make more sacrifices to save lives.

“We understand the pains of remaining at home for two more weeks, but this is a critical time and we cannot afford to relax on the war against the coronavirus pandemic,” he said.

Buhari urged Nigerians to adhere to the medical protocol toward avoiding contact with the disease, and particularly emphasised the need to observe social distancing.

“We must also wash our hands regularly, maintain good hygiene and avoid large gatherings,” Buhari added.

He said that reports from the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), indicated that a large number of new infections were occurring in communities through person-to-person contacts.

“It means we have to work together and carefully follow the rules so that we shall, together, get over this pandemic stronger in the end,” he said.