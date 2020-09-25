BREAKING: 20 dead as plane crash-lands in Ukraine

The interior ministry of Ukraine on Friday said at least 20 people were killed when a military plane crash-landed in the Kharkiv region in the east of the country, Daily Times gathered.

Ukraine’s air force said the Antonov-26 transport plane was carrying crew and cadets. The interior ministry said there were “20 dead and two seriously injured” among the 24 passengers.

AFP

