Breaking: 15 APC senators defect to PDP

No fewer that 15 senators of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Tuesday, defected from the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.

Senate President, Bukola Saraki announced the defection of the lawmakers.

The defected lawmakers are Sen. Lanre Tejuoso, Sen. Shaaba Lafiagi, Sen. Barnabas Gemade, Sen. Dino Melaye, Sen. Shittu, Sen.Rafiu Ibrahim, Sen. Shitu Ubali, Sen. Isa Misau, Sen. Sulaimon Hunkuyi, Sen. Monsurat Sunmonu, Sen. Mohammed Danbaba, Sen. Bayern Nafada, Sen. Suleiman Nazif, Sen. Rabiu Kwankwaso, Sen. Abdulazeez Murtala-Nyako

They cited that APC was being fictionalised, hence, they would not continue to pursue their political careers under the ruling party.

However, the Senate Leader, Ahmed Lawal opposed the defection, saying the action of the affected lawmakers should be quarantined while the letter written by the defected lawmakers should be stood down.

Meanwhile, many others are being expected to announce their defections.