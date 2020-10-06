Brazilian Winger, Alves dumps Brazil for Kwara United

Brazilian winger Lucas Ribeiro Alves has joined Kwara United on a one-year loan deal.

According to Alves’s Greece-based Nigerian agent Peter Denise Alade, the new arrival will be unveiled soon.

Alves is the second high-profile signing to join the Afonja Warriors, ahead of the 2020/21 Nigeria Professional Football League, following the arrival of former Super Eagles goalkeeper Dele Ayenugba from Israeli side Hapoel Afula

According to Punch, Kwara United had been on the trail of the former Corinthians winger, with Alade playing a key role in the arrival of the South American to the Ilorin-based club.

Alves, who can also function as a midfielder, had a stint in the US cut short following the outbreak of COVID-19 in March.

The 25-year-old is hoping to play a big role in Kwara United’s campaign next season, but admits the NPFL is a new challenge.

“I feel good, it’s a challenge and I’m going to learn a lot here. After I left the US due to coronavirus, I returned to Brazil but Peter (Nigerian agent) told me to come here (Kwara United), he said they play good football in Nigeria,”

“I’ll do my best to help the team; what’s important is the team. So many things like the food and the way they drive here is new to me, but I enjoyed the reception I got. It’s a lovely place to be.”

Nigerian agent Alade, CEO of Prime Sports Management, said Alves would bring along the Brazillian flair to Kwara United.

“Lucas is a highly disciplined professional footballer. He will bring the Brazillian style; he’s a playmaker with good passes and scores goals too,” .