The Brazilian Football Confederation confirmed Singapore to be the match venue for Nigeria friendly in a press conference.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria has confirmed that it will play Brazil in an international friendly match on October 13.

The Brazilian side will face 2019 Afcon runners-up Senegal at the National Stadium in Singapore, three days before the Nigeria match.

The Super Eagles lost 3-0 to Brazil in their last meeting at the National Stadium in Abuja.

The Super Eagles head coach, Gernot Rohr is preparing his team for November’s 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers with the Benin Republic and Lesotho.

Brazil National Football Club stated that they picked Nigeria because they are ranked among the best two teams in Africa and also for their physical football.