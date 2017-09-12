Rivers shines in 2017 Cowbellpedia Maths TV Quiz

Tamunokuro Braide of Graceland International School, Port Harcourt, is the third contestant to secure a semi-final slot for Rivers State in the on-going 2017 Cowbellpedia Secondary Schools Mathematics TV Quiz sponsored by Cowbell, the flagship brand of Promasidor Nigeria Limited.

At the sixth preliminary contest in the Junior category recently in Lagos, Braide and Ezekiel Ekanem of Advanced Breed Group of Schools, Sagamu, Ogun State moved into the semi-final stage after surviving stiff competition from Omamode Sohwo of Graceville High School, Asaba, Delta State and Kolawole Bankole of Greater Tomorrow International College, Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State. Henry Nworie of Twelve Apostles College, Sharon, Ebonyi State and George Tochukwu of Ruby Peculiar College, Jalingo, Taraba State also ended their journey in the competition at the group stage.

Braide is confident of a good outing in the race to the final and “prays for the best” in her quest for the ultimate prize. “I have put this behind me. My focus is on the next hurdle and the final battle, as I pray for the best,” she said.

however, Ekanem, who scored 98 per cent in the qualifying examination conducted in March 2017, was grateful to God for seeing him through the “tough battle of the group.” He also thanked his parents for the encouragement given to him.

In the Senior category, Benjamin Chisom of Dority International Secondary School Aba, Abia State and Favour Ajibola of Model Secondary School Alagbaka-Akure Ondo State qualified for the semi-finals after eliminating Christopher Ikeh of Reality High School Ilesha, Osun State.

Other contestants were; Jinan Lakan of Bethany Christian Academy, Jos, Plateau State; Alfred Thompson of Belary Schools, Yenegoa, Bayelsa State, and Fatima Suleiman of Elkanemi Schools Nigeria, Maiduguri, Borno State.

Chisom expressed confidence in his ability to excel all the way to the ultimate prize, saying, “My worst fear is over now that I have qualified for the semi-final. The race is open now. I only need to intensify my preparation and prayers.”

Stories by Godwin Anyebe