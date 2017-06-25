Power Oil begins new initiative

.. artistes, others to participate

In order to consolidate on its walk heart on initiative, Power Oil brand is set for another walk heart on event across various cities in Nigeria.

The event, which is part of Power Oil brand corporate social responsibility (CSR) is meant to enlighten the larger society on the importance of exercise to their hearts.

The exercise, which will commence from next month, will take place in five major cities in Nigeria, including; Lagos, Ibadan, Porthacourt, Abuja, and Enugu. It will feature Nigerian Artists, such as, Sound Sultan, Funny Born, Mc Bonus, among others.

Speaking on this development recently in Lagos, Power Oil Brand Communications Manager, Ijeoma Opara said, the initiative is meant to educate people on the importance of walking to their hearts, and it is in line with the recommendation of the American Heart foundation which suggest that thirty minutes walk daily is important to our hearts.”

According to her, “better stamina means you will burn calories more efficiently, increasing your physical fitness and well-being. An experienced walker who weighs one hundred and fifty pounds burns up to hundred calories per mile with long distance walking. Imagine how fit you will look once your metabolism is running like a finely tuned engine!”

She said that; “Looking great, isn’t the only benefit of long distance walking, either. Many long distance walking and running events are tied to charity fundraising, giving you loads of opportunities to help good causes. Imagine how great you’ll feel when you reach your mileage goal for your favorite charities!”

Also speaking, the PR manager for power oil, Omotayo Azeez said, “The brand has been doing this for the past three years, and is looking forward to improving this year’s edition by doubling the turn out. We have already informed the necessary agencies across all the states, which have agreed to partner us on this initiative, including the

Nigerian Heart Foundation, and the Federal Ministry of Health.”

According to her, “what informed the choice for five cities is equal representation of the Nigerian populace, and the brand may choose to increase the number in the near future”.

She said, “Obviously, walking twenty miles takes more time than your routine five-mile daily walk, so, one long distance walk per week is a practical way to start. But for most beginning walkers, the transition from walking for an hour to walking for two is a natural one, as your physical strength slowly improves and you build up strong walking habits.”