Power Oil bags double ADVAN awards

It was a double recognition for Power Oil, the Nigerian vegetable cooking brand when it bagged two brilliant awards in different categories at the prestigious Advertisers Association of Nigeria (ADVAN) Awards for Marketing Excellence, 2017 West Africa recently in Lagos.

The brand emerged first position in the category of Corporate Social Responsibility, contending against other equally big brands such as Nigerian Breweries, MTN Foundation & Indomie nominated under this group.

Also under the most anticipated award category amongst other categories, which was Brand of the Year Award, Power Oil came second, being nominated amongst other giant brands such as; Cocacola, Airtel, Indomie, Hayat, Unilever etc who entered for the category.

ADVAN is a reputable and the only body in the nation, founded to advance the interest of the Marketing Industry in Nigeria by spearheading and ensuring global best practice as well as facilitating collaborative partnership with relevant stakeholders.

According to Mrs. Folake Ani-Mumuney, president of ADVAN, she confirmed that it really was a tough task awarding the brand of the year category especially for this edition,

because all the brands nominated under this category have performed excellently beyond expectations, however, what needed to be done had to be done and we congratulate recipients of all the award categories.

Also during the event, Amisha Chawla, Brand Manager, Power Oil who was clearly elated expressed her excitement having received two awards.

She also went further to express utmost appreciation towards the association behind the ADVAN Award, as it has indeed been true to its purpose of creating value for the nation’s Marketing Communication community.

“We all know how tough and meticulous ADVAN can be with entries, also considering the level of screening and scrutiny entries are being subjected to before transiting to the nomination stage , then to final- the winning stage” Amisha stated.

Power Oil is proudly Nigerian heart- friendly vegetable cooking oil under the staple of Raffles Oil Enterprise which offers consumers a healthier way to cooking as well as initiatives that educates and promotes a healthier lifestyle amongst Nigerians.

Power Oil is endorsed by the Nigerian Heart Foundation