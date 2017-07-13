MG showcases vintage cars at carnival

MG Live, the biggest car event both in the United Kingdom and in the world, recently presented a carnival of MG enthusiasts in Silverstone, which lasted from 17th to 18th June this year.

The event, which is evenly matched with Goodwood Revival encourages MG enthusiasts to gather at Silverstone to show their collection. It also showcases MGs of all ages by categories and various MG collections, including the peerless classics of MG vintage cars.

These MG fans in MG Live, who come from various countries use the opportunity to communicate with other MG fans, just as they chat with other die-hard fans who understand MG culture. This offers opportunities to compete with other MG owners who also have amazing driving skills.

MGCC is one of the largest single brand car clubs in the world. MG fans have a collection of various MG vintage cars since the foundation of MG. Celebrities are not left behind as they are equally deeply fond of MG. Some of the MG enthusiasts even do not hesitate to sell their other car brands only to set aside more budgets to maintain their MG car.

When the racers are with unique skill, when the engine roars, when the race cars are racing at high speeds in the track, it brings not only the cheers of the audience, but also the best interpretation of MG car culture.

A gray-haired grandpa- the MG driver who drove the MG car just like “sliding over the water,” demonstrated to the world what a superb driving skills MG owners possess and showcase what the MG cars can achieve.

The race stars that drove MG cars at lightning speed in the BTCC and created legend also appeared in the MG Live! It was a great opportunity for the fans to learn from each other by exchanging views on driving skills .The die-hard fans surely didn’t miss this opportunity.

The upcoming MG ZS has made a stir in the event. It conforms to the aesthetics of modern automobiles and received much appreciation from the fans. Many MG fans also asked about E-Motion, they hope E-Motion can debut in the next year’s MG Live!

MG cars are marketed and serviced in Nigeria by one of the nation’s automobile giants, Coscharis Motors PLC, with its head office situated at Lekki-Epe Expressway in Awoyaya area of Lagos. The brand is supported by a strong factory trained technicians at Coscharis Motors service centers, located nationwide