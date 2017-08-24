Lagos gets two Computerised Vehicle Inspection Centres

Towards the efficient implementation of Lagos State’s computerized vehicle inspection service initiative, two computerized Vehicle Inspection Centres have been completed at Ojodu-Berger and Ikorodu.

Disclosing this in a chat with journalists in his office was the Acting Honourable Commissioner for Transportation, Prince Anofiu Elegushi, who also said that work on the third computerized vehicle inspection centre at Lagos Island is at an advanced stage of completion.

Responding to a question based on recent insinuations making rounds that the State’s Vehicle Officers were back on the roads, he reiterated the government’s decision to keep officers of Vehicle Inspection Services (VIOs) off its roads as earlier pronounced in May this year.

Elegushi stated that the Vehicle Inspection Service (VIS) of the State has since embraced technology billing system by using Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR), Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) and Central Billing System (CBS) technologies to run its activities in line with the global best practice; adding that a pilot project of the new system was billed to take off in the state next week.

He said that collection of data relating to vehicle documentations, which is a duty of the Vehicle Inspection Service for vehicles plying Lagos roads, such as vehicle license, road worthiness, insurance and others have been synchronized on e-platforms for easy verification of vehicle status on the spot, noting that any defaulting vehicle owner, through the data captured, will have bills generated through the Central Billing Systems (CBS), which in turn, will be delivered to the defaulter’s home or office address as the case may be.

According to the Acting Commissioner, harmonizing the road worthiness certificate and MOT test was to further enhance the efficiency of vehicles plying Lagos roads as this would help the state consolidate its movement away from physical and manual inspection of vehicles to the computerized method.

The transportation boss seized the opportunity to alert members of the public about the observed activities of officers of the Vehicle Inspection Service of Ogun State in some areas and locations close to the state boundary adding that these officers can easily be taken for Lagos Vehicle Inspection Officers as the service’s officers uniforms are the same nationwide.

Elegushi said efforts were at advanced stage to clearly identify the state’s boundary from that of its sister state to prevent such misconceptions.

He, therefore, urged motorists to continue to be partners in progress towards making the state safe and secure for all by voluntarily undertaking their responsibilities under extant laws regulating the operation of vehicles among others.

Chukwuemeke Iwelunmo