GOtv holds customers’ forum in Enugu

Digital pay-TV provider, GOtv, on Saturday, held its Customer Forum recently in Enugu, with subscribers in the city commending it for revolutionizing television-viewing experience.

The forum is a platform provided for subscribers to ask questions regarding GOtv services and receive first-hand responses from GOtv management and staff.

Present at the forum were, GOtv subscribers, dealers, agents, sales representatives and members of GOtv management. Significant among the issues raised and addressed at the forum were reconnection issues, subscription renewal and suggestions on how to improve GOtv services.

The subscribers gave positive feedback on GOtv services. Enugu was one of the first batch of cities to start receiving GOtv signals.

Before then, most residents had access to mainly two terrestrial local TV channels. Currently, GOtv offers over 50 quality local and international channels.

Speaking at the forum, GOtv Marketing Manager, Johnson Ivase, assured subscribers of continued improvement in service delivery.

One of the highlights of the forum was the mention of GOtv’s achievements over the last one year.

These include access to new channels by subscribers, an additional bouquet as well as the introduction of the “Sabimen,” the technicians who provide door-to-door solutions to issues related to GOtv services and product.