Global Interns gets commendation

Students from various senior secondary schools and tertiary institutions have commended Global Interns for broadening their horizon on career planning and internship opportunities at the Career Connect Series held recently in Lagos.

The workshop, which took place at The Incubator in Victoria Island, had in attendance, seasoned facilitators including Greg Malize, Founder and Executive Director of ImpactGen; Oluwaseyi Adeoye, Chief Executive Officer of Pierrine Consulting; Caesar Keluro, Principal Partner of Ideasvibe Media; and Olufunmilayo Modupe, Principal Adviser of Global Interns Company, who provided educative career planning tips on various topics that enriched the students’ knowledge in career decisions.

Roberts Ayanfe, a final year student of English Language at the University of Lagos, said that The Career Connect Series has broadened his horizon, as it would help him to think for himself and engage in new challenges.

He said, “Before now, I used to depend on my parents for assistance, but the Career Connect Series has sharpened my perception towards self-sufficiency.”

He expressed his optimism to embark on new ventures. “What I have realised from this workshop is that at this point in my life as a final year student, if I do not start doing certain things on my own and making logical decisions, it would affect my career choices; and ultimately my life’s goals,” he said.

Sifon Ediomo-Abasi, a fashion designer and Fine Art student of Yaba College of Technology, commended the organizers, saying that the workshop has given her a new orientation.

“This workshop deserves huge commendation from every quarter of our society, because if we have guidance in our career choices, students and young adults would make informed decisions that would add value to them and ultimately bring about an improved performance both as an entrepreneur, as well as in workplaces,” she said.

Modupe, who is also a co-Facilitator at the workshop, said she felt excited about the interactions and engagement of the students, as the workshop achieved the aim of giving them the platform to ask career related questions and be educated on planning their career.

She further revealed that the programme would be an annual workshop with different focus that would continually connect the students, upgrade participants’ skills and exhibit viable internship opportunities to meet the workplace expectations of today and the future.

