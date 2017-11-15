Experts in new strategic trust, designs proactive agenda to court industry

Indeed, nothing should be left to chance as a good strategy is the fulcrum of success. The new Executive Council of the Advertisers Association of Nigeria (ADVAN Exco), a voluntary association of leading advertisers in the country,

led by Mrs. Folake Ani-Mumuney as the president, was inaugurated last month precisely, 14th September, is leaving no stone unturned in galvanising members to support its vision and concrete moves to achieve set goals.

Led by a woman, with a fair number of women, all relatively younger than previous tenures, the exco exudes ‘fire’ and determination not only to succeed but move members of the association, the industry and the economy to greater heights.

Following its inauguration, the exco embarked on a strategy retreat to deliberate “long and hard” on what the focus will be; debate and prioritize initiatives to most effectively achieve its set goals and objectives.

Leading the crack team of these young and talented professionals, the president, Ani-Mumuney, also the Group Head, Marketing and Corporate Communications with First Bank of Nigeria,

revealed that the dominant idea which would drive the new ADVAN exco ’s actions is captured in the theme: “Proactively creating an empowered future in Marcoms today”, adopted at the close of its retreat.

Other members of the team are: Wasiu Abiola, ADVAN 1st Vice President, Mrs. Nkiru Olumide Ojo, ADVAN 2nd Vice President, Onome Asagbra, ADVAN Publicity Secretary and Abiona Babarinde, ADVAN Ex-officio among others.

According to the ADVAN president while speaking at an interactive session with the media recently in Lagos, the adopted theme would be achieved across 4 thematic pillars – Driving Visionary Thought Leadership; Encouraging Knowledge Sharing and Capacity Building;

Effective Stakeholder Engagement and Facilitating and Procuring Access to Data, Research and Insight.

All four is hinged vision on an empowered future, in view of the fact that, “our current operating MACRO presents certain challenges and realities and indeed opportunities for us all” explains the President.

She further buttressed having only recently emerged from recession we are operating in an economy that remains severely challenged.

“We face increasing and tougher regulatory regimes bringing with it additional and sometimes onerous or duplicated compliance requirements.

Our new norm is one of ad-hoc and sometimes arbitrary licensing fees and multiple taxations”, she declares adding that in all these, “we see unprecedented advances in technology driving new business models and creating new markets”.

Speaking for ADVAN members and what the Nigerian economy presents operators and how to adequately take advantage of the situation, “I see the future as exciting, offering many opportunities beautifully wrapped in challenges today.

To be primed and positioned to seize those opportunities we must proactively take the steps today capable of creating sustainable value for today and grow that value into tomorrow”, the president declares.