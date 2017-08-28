Cowbellpedia Mathematics TV Quiz Show: Lagos, Osun shine

Contestants representing Osun and Lagos States have moved on to the semi-finals of the on-going 2017 Cowbellpedia Secondary Schools Mathematics TV Quiz Show, sponsored by Cowbell, the flagship brand of Promasidor Nigeria Limited.

In the fourth preliminary stage contest held last weekend in Lagos, Hezekiah Ilesanmi of Bibo Oluwa Academy, Osun State moved onward to the semi-finals of the Junior category, while Emmanuel Mebude of Ogunlade Secondary School, Surulere, put Lagos State up in the Senior category.

Ilesanmi and Ayomiposi Adeleye of Federal Government College, Suleja, Niger State, finished ahead of Cynthia Monyei of Good Shepherd Comprehensive High School, Meiran, Lagos State; Oyeyemi Olorunkoya of Deeper Life High School, Mowe, Ogun State; David Nwobi of Faith Academy, Lokoja, Kogi State; and Abdulbasit Abdulrazak of Command Day Secondary School, Bauchi, Bauchi State.

Ilesanmi, 13, who is participating in the competition for the first time, was excited about his performance. He described his experience as “very good and interesting.”

The JSS student, who scored 98 per cent in the qualifying examinations, said wanted to win be the ultimate prize winner. “I am very happy that I have crossed this hurdle, but my expectation is to win at the finals. I am looking forward to that great moment,” he said.

In the Senior category, Mebude and Munachi Ernest-Eze of Loyola Jesuit College, Abuja eliminated Oghenekvwe Agbadudu of University Preparatory Secondary School, Benin City, Edo State; Taiwo Gbadamosi of Oritamefa Baptist Model College, Ibadan, Oyo State; Florence Izekwe of Twelve Apostles College, Sharon, Ebonyi State and Shuab Abdullahi of Nigerian Tulip International College, Yobe, Yobe State excelled.

Mebude who answered 16 questions in the Cowbellpedia 60 seconds of Fame segment of the show, described Mathematics as his easiest subject. He aspires to be a mechanical engineer to invent what he called, a “unique car for Nigeria.”

The 15-year-old boy expressed self confidence to emerge top in the senior category.