Cowbell Milk relives memories of Okwaraji

Twenty-eight years after his death, memories of his life and times of Samuel Okwaraji have faded out. Not even members of his primary constituency remembered to commemorate his skilful style last Saturday.

But Cowbell Milk, made a difference on that occasion. The flagship brand of Promasidor Nigeria Limited, was on hand to recognize the late soccer legend.

At that same main bowl of the National Stadium, Lagos, where Samuel Okwaraji slumped and died while in the colours of the Super Eagles of Nigeria, Cowbell Football Academy (CFA) remembered the national hero.

And for kids and parents that participated at the final ceremony of the Cowbell Summer Camp, a programme organised by the CFA to groom young talents, it was a date with the history with the late midfielder looming large.

Toyeeb Gidado Olakunle, who captained the Under-15 Team Nigeria at the Youth Olympics held in Botswana in 2014 distinguished himself at the occasion. Many people have nicknamed Toyeeb as Nigeria’s rising Wonder Boy, a name once associated with Okwaraji.

The master of ceremonies reminded the crowd that it was in that main bowl of the National Stadium, Lagos, that Okwaraji had a tragic end during Super Eagles’ encounter with Angola in a FIFA World Cup qualifier game.

Speaking at the event recently in Lagos, ex-Super Eagles defender and Barcelona player, Gbenga Okunowo, said the event was a positive memorial for Okwaraji.

He said the young talents that participated in the event would, some day, replace Nigeria’s past heroes, if the national team managers paid attention to them.

“Many people do not remember Okwaraji anymore. So, this event is a good reminder. We cannot replace the late midfielder but the young talents I have seen could one day take his place in the national team,” he said.

Franklin Howard, another ex-Super Eagles player, said that Cowbell Summer Camp was a positive reminder of the last game Okwaraji played.

“If you watch very well, you would notice that this was how Nigerians gathered to watch the last game Okwaraji played.

But, it is a good reminder because many of the youths that are being trained by CFA can replace Okwaraji and other stars whose deaths or retirements have left a vacuum in the national team,” Howard said.

Marketing Manager, Promasidor Nigeria Limited, Abiodun Ayodeji said the sponsorship was aimed at building responsible citizens. He added that the initiative was part of Promasidor’s support for the socio-economic development of the country.

He said,“We are very keen in creating activities and platforms that will provide a total development opportunity for Nigerian children and youths. This is all about total development – whether in academic or extra-curricular activities.”