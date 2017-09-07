Company hosts energy efficiency network workshop

Manufacturers of Coca-Cola Products, Nigerian Bottling Company Limited (NBC) has hosted the fifth workshop of the pilot Energy Efficiency Network (EEN) for industries in Nigeria.

The workshop took place in the Ikeja Plant of the NBC recently in Lagos; and it witnessed the presence of industry stakeholders and participants from other companies participating in the network and

engaging in series of practice-driven discussions focused on energy efficiency andaimed at supporting the participating companies to identify opportunities for sustainable energy cost saving initiatives.

Speaking at the workshop, Mr. Segun Ajayi-Kadiri, Director General, Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), underscored the need for energy efficiency in the sector, stating that energy cost account for up to 40% of production cost in some sectors in the economy.

He identified efficient energy consumption as critical factor for sustainable and profitable business.

Speaking at the workshop, NBC Country Manufacturing Director, Anthony Njenga noted that, “Energy efficiency is embedded in the company’s strategy to protect the environment and be a sustainable business, hence the Company is pleased to participate in this pilot Energy Efficiency Network (EEN) for industries in Nigeria by NESP.”

The pilot Energy Efficiency Network project was organised by the Nigerian Energy Support Programme (NESP) in collaboration with the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) and the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA).

The successful implementation of the initiatives discussed at the Energy Efficiency Network (EEN) will go a long way to increase productivity, improve competitiveness., supportsustainability, reduce environmental carbon footprints, whilst helping industrial enterprises to reduce the already high cost of production due to energy cost.

Participating companies that took part in the EEN which ran from February – August received technical support to implement an energy management system-based on ISO 50001, the international standard for energy management, which was recently adopted and published by the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) as a Nigerian Industrial Standard (NIS/ISO 50001).

The other participating companies were BEL Papyrus Limited, Conserveria African Limited, Cormart Nigeria Limited and Vitafoam Nigeria Plc.

Energy efficiency is a major agenda for NBC both from a sustainability and cost perspective. NBC has established itself as a key player in the Nigerian non-alcoholic beverage industry and is making huge investments in Nigeria, to drive world-class operations to better satisfy its customers, consumers, while adding value to its communities and other stakeholders.