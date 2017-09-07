Chi Limited unveils “3-in-1 Yo!”

Nigeria’s market leader in high quality Juice and Dairy products, Chi Limited, has introduced its 1st Ready-to-drink chocolate, milk and malt drink.

The product, Hollandia ChocoMalt Drink, fondly referred to as “3-in-1 Yo!” because of its appeal to a youthful consumer segment, is an innovative product that combines chocolate, milk and malt in trendy pack sizes.

It can be consumed immediately after opening and delivers instant or sharp sharp nutrition to consumers.

The product is the result of the brand’s continued resolve to provide consumer satisfaction, by offering superior product value that addresses consumer needs in tune with changing trends.

Hollandia ChocoMalt Drink is rich in vitamins and minerals, takes away the hassles and inconvenience involved in preparing Choco-based beverage drink the traditional way.

Asides the convenience, Hollandia ChocoMalt Drink is a great, satisfying and functional beverage that can be consumed at any time.

It provides instant nutrition within reach and comes in handy pack sizes that hold adequate quantity for individual consumption, as well as fit into the lifestyle of young upwardly mobile consumers.

The product’s 135ml and 315ml pack sizes fulfill consumer aspiration for regular consumption of Hollandia ChocoMalt Drink.

According to Adedeji Adeyinka, an undergraduate of Lagos State University, while he enjoys chocolate, milk and malt drink as an ideal source of nutrition, he acknowledged that the process of mixing all three ingredients in hot water was a very long one, and being busy as a student, he did not usually have much time for that.

“I came across a pack of Hollandia ChocoMalt Drink in a neighbourhood shop, and since then it has become my go-to Choco-based drink for instant nutrition.

I love that the pack is so portable and handy, and nothing best describes the relief and convenience that this product brings along as all I have to do now is just open and drink.”

Francis Suleiman, a nutrition enthusiast and undergraduate of the University of Lagos said he was endeared to the brand by the

nutritional value of the product.

He emphasized the importance of Hollandia ChocoMalt Drink’s value proposition of sharp sharp nutrition because it means one can regularly consume this product to derive the instant nutrients our body requires to work at its best.

“The product’s rich blend of chocolate, milk and malt which are powerhouses of essential vitamins and minerals, as well as its offer of sharp sharp nutrition is a key consideration in switching to this brand, which I now consume on an almost daily basis” he stated