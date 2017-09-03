Airtel, Cocacola, Fidelity, Shell, 80 others beat deadline for SERAs

The organizers of the sustainability, enterprise and responsibility awards, otherwise known as The SERAS CSR Awards Africa, have announced a list of 84 organizations that beat the deadline for the submission of entries for the 2017 edition.

The organizations include, Fidelity bank, GTbank, Diageo, Lafarge, Sahara Energy, Shell, Chevron, Tolaram group, 9Mobile, FCMB, FrieslandCampina, Multichoice, Access Bank, NetCare SA, SOSA SA, Airtel, Nigerian Breweries, NCC, Safaricom, iSON group, CocaCola amongst so many others.

In a statement made available to journalists recently in Lagos, the media officer of the SERAS, Mr. Michael Ogunbanwo said; “We are indeed delighted at the quality of participation thus far.

We have so many first time entrants for The SERAS this year. For us, this clearly is an indicator of the wide acceptability of the worksTruContact CSR Nigeria- initiators of the awards, in promoting and standardizing corporate social responsibility and sustainability in Nigeria and Africa. We have continued to receive enquiries from organizations from other parts of Africa seeking to participate.

“This informed our decision to extending the deadline for entries coming from the southern and eastern Africa regions till September 10th, 2017. Next stage would be the verification exercise which would see us going to the fields to verify and authenticate claims made by entrants and also gather visual materials for the judges’ panel.”

The annual SERAS CSR Awards, which first held in 2007, has grown to become the prime corporate awards promoting and measuring corporate social responsibility and sustainability in Africa. Key industry stakeholders rate it as the industry gold standard recognition for impactful investment in CSR and sustainability.

Though in its eleventh cycle, the tenth edition saw participation from organizations from across Africa such as Angola, Uganda, Kenya, South Africa, Botswana and Ghana for the first time.

It is the biggest event on the CSR &sustainability calendar in Nigeria and Africa. From inception to date, the SERAS has registered 710 entries from 115 organizations (87 of them rate top in their industries).