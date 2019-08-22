SSANU’s National Vice President (North), Mr Solomon Alfa, disclosed at a press conference in Abuja, on Thursday that the University workers in the country under the umbrella of the Non-Academic Staff Union (NASU) and the Senior Staff Association of Nigeria Universities (SSANU) have warned the Federal Government to brace up for an indefinite nationwide strike. Following a meeting of the Joint Action Committee of both unions.

At the end of the meeting that was held on Thursday in Abuja, the nation’s capital, the workers who are on a five-day warning strike asked the government to prepare for what they termed as the “mother of all strikes”.

The labor leaders are also threatening to proceed on a nationwide industrial action barely 24 hours to the expiration of the ongoing one-week strike by the union members.

Both unions had given directives to their members to commence the warning strike from Monday to Friday in a letter dated August 16 and jointly signed by the General Secretary of NASU, Mr Peters Adeyemi, and the National President of SSANU, Mr Samson Ugwoke.

The unions claim the government had failed to show serious commitment at resolving issues concerning payment of earned allowances and other university staff matters including the renegotiation of 2009 Agreements.

The committee however warned that the National Executive Councils of the two unions would not hesitate to sanction those who fail to comply with the directive.