Brace up!! BBNaija season 4 to begin airing June 30th

Mutiat Alli, Lagos

After much anticipation, the fourth edition of the Big Brother Naija show will be finally begin airing come Sunday 30th June, 2019.

Speaking on the announcement, the CEO of MultiChoice Nigeria, Mr. John Ugbe said:

“The Big Brother franchise remains one of the most exciting content options available to viewers across the world. Big Brother Naija, which is easily the most popular version in Africa, is finally here and for the first time since 2006, the show will be hosted in Nigeria.

Our viewers should expect the very best of entertainment, intrigue and drama, all delivered with excellent production standards straight from a house here in Nigeria.”

Organisers of Big Brother Naija announced June 2019 as the kick off of the season 4 of the reality TV show. Scheduled to be filmed in Nigeria, this year’s edition will possibly take 90days.

It will be recalled that on Friday, May 2, 2019, Multichoice Nigeria teased the audience with a possible theme for the fourth edition, ‘Forget Wahala.’ The first edition was tagged Big Brother Nigeria.

The second edition has the theme, ‘See Gobe,’ while the third edition was tagged ‘Double Wahala.’