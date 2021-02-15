BPE to concession Lagos Trade Fair Complex, Calabar, Kano Special...

Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE) has listed some Federal Government enterprises slated for concession soon.

The enterprises are Tafawa Balewa Trade Fair Complex, Lagos International Trade Fair Complex (LITFC), Calabar Special Economic Zone (SEZ) and Kano Special Economic Zone (SEZ).

Amina Othman, the BPE’s Head of Public Communications, who disclosed this in a statement in Abuja yesterday, also said that an International Investors’ webinar to showcase investment opportunities in the four enterprises was slated for Tuesday, February 23 by 10 am.

“The webinar is in line with the new mandate of BPE as contained in a new Federal Government circular.

READ ALSO: Be innovative in discharging your duties, BPE boss charges staff

“It gives the bureau the responsibility for the concession of public enterprises and infrastructure already listed in the first and second schedules of the Public Enterprises Act.

“Acting on behalf of the Federal Government as the counterparty on all infrastructure projects being developed on a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) basis.”

Othman said that the one- day event would provide a platform for prospective investors to leverage on the vast opportunities in the aforementioned enterprises in line with international best practices.

She added that the virtual event would attract embassies, high commissions, trade missions, multilateral and bi-lateral commissions, identified investors, ministries, state governors, sister agencies and the presidency.

The link to the event is Zoom ID: 886 4463 9381 and Zoom Pass code: 903167

The Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Otunba Adeniyi Adebayo is expected to give the key note address, she added.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo had in December 2020, clarified the roles of the Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE) and the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC) in Public-Private Partnership (PPP) engagements.

He said that the circular issued stipulated that the BPE would act on behalf of the Federal Government as a counter-party of all the infrastructure projects being developed on PPP basis.

For the ICRC, he said it would serve as the regulatory agency for PPP transactions with powers to inspect, supervise and monitor the projects and processes in order to ensure compliance with relevant laws, policies and regulations.

“So it is expected that this new policy direction will provide clarity to stakeholders and foster the improvement of PPP programmes in the country, he had said.