Boycott October 1st events, sit-at-home to avert killings— IPOB

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has declared October 1 a sit-at-home across states described as Biafraland to advert killings.

The IPOB stated that the sit-at-home declaration was in solidarity with its Yoruba brothers in the Diaspora agitating for Oduduwa Republic, Daily Times.

According to the group it got credible intelligence that terrorist groups planned to attack and kidnap people of the region intending to celebrate the Independence Day.

In a statement IPOB Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, IPOB said its members would join its Yoruba brethren agitating for Oduduwa Republic, in public protests to mark the day.

The statement partly read, “We enjoin all Biafrans and every conscious Nigerian, especially those ethnic nationalities reeling from the triple double blow of state sponsored terrorism, bad governance and economic annihilation, to boycott every government organised ceremony designed to eulogise the failure that Nigeria has become.

“This is the time to let the world know how disastrously intolerable human existence is in Nigeria today.

“We, the global movement of the Indigenous People of Biafra, wish to announce to all Biafrans, friends of Biafra and lovers of freedom all over the world that Biafrans across the globe shall observe a sit-at-home in Biafraland and where permissible in the Diaspora, join our Yoruba brethren agitating for Oduduwa Republic in public protests to mark October 1, 2020.

“Do not risk the life and well-being of your children by allowing them to gather in groups in the open where terrorists may find it easier to blow them up or kidnap them. There is credible intelligence that terrorist groups are planning to slaughter our children should they venture out to celebrate or march on October 1st.