A Tweeter user has redesigned the logo of Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing (IVM).

The boy Osuolale Farouq redesigned the company logo and posted on twitter.

Mr Innoson Chukwuma, the chief executive officer of Innoson Group of Companies Nigeria limited, and Chairman Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing (IVM), on seeing the new logo, has also invited the boy for talks.

There were other designs but that of Osuolale Farouq stands out as what the chairman can relate with.

Hello @AtsueJustice we are still into Vehicle Manufacturing https://t.co/ifqjlJtECM — Innoson Vehicles (@innosonvehicles) October 16, 2019

Dear @osuolale_farouq the attention of the Chairman/CEO of @Innosonvehicles has been called upon on your creative re-design of IVM logo. The Chairman is highly impressed and has requested for a meeting with you. Please DM to us your contact details for possible reach.

Regards pic.twitter.com/sn7WaxWEUa — Innoson Vehicles (@innosonvehicles) October 16, 2019

Thanks @osuolale_farouq for the design https://t.co/hqupgm48gW — Innoson Vehicles (@innosonvehicles) October 15, 2019

Recalled that Mr Innoson Chukwuma who had hinted on the plans of the IVM to expand some weeks back had said that states like Enugu, Ebonyi, Ekiti, Imo, Kogi, Anambra, Gombe, and Bauchi, including the Nigeria military were patronising him –

Chukwuma further told NAN that if patronage is given to his firm, IVM is sustained, the firm could transform Nigeria into in Africa in no distant time. “I can say that Innoson vehicle manufacturing is doing well, especially with the level of patronage and support the company is enjoying under the present federal government.

“I must equally say that some state governments like; Ekiti, Imo, Enugu, Ebonyi, Kogi, Gombe, Anambra and Bauchi are giving us a great boost.

“As today, Innoson vehicles are being used in some African countries like Mali, Sierra Leone and Ghana and some Nigerians residing abroad return home to purchase our vehicles”, he said.