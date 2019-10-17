A Tweeter user has redesigned the logo of Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing (IVM).
The boy Osuolale Farouq redesigned the company logo and posted on twitter.
Mr Innoson Chukwuma, the chief executive officer of Innoson Group of Companies Nigeria limited, and Chairman Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing (IVM), on seeing the new logo, has also invited the boy for talks.
Abiodun gives automatic employment to Ilaro Poly best graduating student
There were other
Hello @AtsueJustice we are still into Vehicle Manufacturing https://t.co/ifqjlJtECM— Innoson Vehicles (@innosonvehicles) October 16, 2019
Dear @osuolale_farouq the attention of the Chairman/CEO of @Innosonvehicles has been called upon on your creative re-design of IVM logo. The Chairman is highly impressed and has requested for a meeting with you. Please DM to us your contact details for possible reach.— Innoson Vehicles (@innosonvehicles) October 16, 2019
Regards pic.twitter.com/sn7WaxWEUa
Another logo for the African Pride #IVM— Innoson Vehicles (@innosonvehicles) October 15, 2019
Let’s settle this
Like for our current logo
Retweet for the new logo
Thanks @osuolale_farouq for the design https://t.co/hqupgm48gW
Recalled that Mr Innoson Chukwuma who had hinted
Speaking in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) he also named Enugu, Ebonyi, Ekiti, Imo, Kogi, Anambra, Gombe, and Bauchi as well as Nigeria military among the states buying Innoson vehicles.
“I must equally say that some state governments like; Ekiti, Imo, Enugu, Ebonyi, Kogi, Gombe, Anambra and Bauchi are giving us a great boost.
“As today, Innoson vehicles are being used in some African countries like Mali, Sierra Leone and Ghana and some Nigerians residing abroad return home to purchase our vehicles”, he said.
Discussion about this post