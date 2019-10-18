Boxer Patrick Day died Wednesday, four days after he was knocked out during his bout with Charles Conwell on Saturday night in Chicago.

Day, 27, succumbed to a traumatic brain injury he suffered that night, according to a statement from his promoter, Lou DiBella of DiBella Entertainment.

“He was surrounded by his family, close friends and members of his boxing team, including his mentor, friend and trainer Joe Higgins,” DiBella said in a statement. “On behalf of Patrick’s family, team, and those closest to him, we are grateful for the prayers, expressions of support and outpouring of love for Pat that have been so obvious since his injury.”

Patrick Day before he became a professional fighter, was a highly decorated amateur. He won two Nationals titles, the New York Golden Gloves tournament and was an Olympic Team alternate, all in 2012.

He turned pro in 2013 and captured the WBC Continental Americas championship in 2017 and the IBF Intercontinental championship in 2019. In June 2019, he was rated in the top 10 by both the WBC and IBF. As of Saturday, Day’s record stood at 17-4-1, with six knockouts.