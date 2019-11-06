

Members of Kano state House of Assembly asked former President of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Malam Mohammed Garba to take a bow and go in less than three minutes thereby confirming him to be appointed as a commissioner.

Garba was first to be screened among the 20 Commissioner nominees who appeared before the House Tuesday morning.



Others who are facing the House as at the time of filling this report nclude Murtala Sule Garo, Engr. Muazu Magaji,​ Bar. Ibrahim Muktar, Musa Iliyasu Kwankwaso, Dr. Kabiru Ibrahim Getso.

Others are Nura Mohammed Dakadai, Shehu Na’Allah Kura, Dr. Mohammed Tahir, Dr. Zahara’u Umar, Dr. Aminu Ibrahim Tsanyawa, Sadiq Aminu Wali, Mohammed Bappa Takai, Kabiru Ado Lakwaya, Dr. Mariya Mahmoud Bunkure, Ibrahim Ahmed Karaye, Muktar Ishaq Yakasai, Mahmoud Muhammad, Muhammad Sunusi Saidu,​ Bar.​ Lawan Abdullahi musa.

Daily Times investigation revealed that all the nominees will all pass the test of the Assembly as their swearing-in ceremony is slated at 4 P.M. today at Sani Abacha Stadium Indoor Sports Hall, Kano