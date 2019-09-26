

Abuja – Boss Mustapha, Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), on Wednesday launched free medical outreach in Kuchingoro area of the Federal Capital Territory, in commemoration of the 20th Anniversary of the National Hospital, Abuja (NHA).

Mustahpa, who was represented by Dr Amina Shamaki, the Permanent Secretary, Office of the SGF, commended the hospital management for providing free medical services to the community.

According to the SGF, health is fundamental to every individual, hence such gesture is an opportunity for residents of the community to know their health status and to appreciate the importance of good health.

He encouraged members of the community to avail themselves the opportunity and check their health status.

The Chief Medical Director of NHA, Jaf Momoh, said that the free medical outreach was a social responsibility in commemoration of the hospital’s 20th anniversary.

Momoh said kuchingoro was the community where the President launched the upgraded programme of Primary Health Care in the FCT under the Federal Ministry of Health.

He said the President’s agenda of pro-poor was to help the poor to come out of poverty, stressing that the Minister of Health was also focused on delivering the President’s agenda of providing quality healthcare for Nigerians.

He listed some of the medical services at the outreach to include consultation, examination, vital signs check, as well as a mobile ambulance for investigation of hepatitis, HIV and random blood sugar test.

Mr Ibrahim Wambi, the village head of Kuchingoro, thanked the Federal Government and the hospital management for choosing the community for the medical outreach.

He called on the residents to come out en mass to be examined and be given free medication for their well-being.

Some residents of kuchingoro thanked the medical team, saying that their family members were examined and given free drugs.

Grace Adamu, a resident, also urged government to do same in other communities. (NAN)