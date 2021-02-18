Bosch, Microsoft join forces to develop a vehicle software platform — Daily Times Nigeria

Bosch is working on a vehicle software platform with Microsoft, it said on Thursday, as it tries to get a foot in the door to the fast-growing electromobility and automated driving technologies market.

The software platform can ensure that the control units and computers of vehicles can get software during their lifetime by using cloud technology, the German auto supplier said.

The system is based on Microsoft Azure and requires Bosch software modules, it said, adding that by the end of 2021, they plan to use the software framework in vehicle prototypes.

“Thus, we are creating the conditions for wireless updates to work on vehicles just as smoothly and conveniently as they do on smartphones,” said Markus Heyn, Bosch Managing Director.

In order to allow automakers and suppliers to simplify and speed up their own software upgrades, businesses will also collaborate to adapt existing software resources.

German carmaker Volkswagen AG revealed a similar agreement with Microsoft last week to use its cloud computing services to help streamline its self-driving car software development efforts.