Borroffice accuses Akeredolu of causing more crisis in Ondo APC

Ajayi Boroffice, the Senator representing Ondo North Senatorial Districts of Ondo State at the National Assembly, Monday accused Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of destabilizing the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State.

Senator Boroffice said all was not well among the members and leaders of the APC as Mr. Akeredolu’s selfless style of leadership has further deepened the crisis in the APC.

He spoke through a statement issued to journalists in Akure, Ondo state capital by his media aide Mr. Kayode Fakuyi.

Boroffice noted that Governor Akeredolu had already polarized the party and hijacked all its executives structure to himself.

He added that the Governor was also in the habits of threatening leaders of the party who holds contrary opinion to his belief rather embracing a dialogue.

“Today, the attitude of the Governor to other party leaders in Ondo State, who do not see issues from his perspective, has unfortunately polarized the Ondo State chapter of the party and alienated a critical mass of the party leadership and supporters as well.

“And based on the above referenced developments, Senator Boroffice is of the view that all is not well with ruling All Progressives Congress in the Sunshine State.

“Rather than embrace the challenges of leadership and reach out to every leader of the party, the Governor (Akeredolu) preferred to run the government of Ondo state and the party with his trifling followership.

“He continues to erroneously lay claim to the ownership of the party and he continues to threaten other party leaders with threat of expulsion from the party.

“The National Leadership of our great party cannot forget in a hurry the road we had to travel to reach where we are; it is our collective will and unity of purpose that have taken us this far” he said.

Senator Boroffice who heads Committee on Science and Technology at the Upper Chamber of the National Assembly said Mr. Akeredolu is destroying the party.

According to him, the party would need to put its divided house in order before considering winning elections again in the Ondo state as the 2019 poll nears.

He called on the National Leadership of the APC to immediately wade into the crisis rocking the party in Ondo state.

Senator Boroffice also threw his support for the APC National leader, Bola Ahmed Tinubu in his effort to mend the broken fences of the party.

“To destroy the legacy is to destroy the great bond that binds us together as members of the All Progressives Congress.

“It is our unshakable article of faith that moral justice is an armament of political and socio-economic progress.

“There can be no justice when someone appropriates our common wealth and violates our common law (APC Constitution, 2014 as amended) that binds us together.

“We therefore call on the National Leadership of our great party to urgently intervene in the crisis plaguing the Ondo State chapter of the party.

“We cannot afford to sweep under the carpet issues polarizing the APC in Ondo State as we move into another round of congresses and general elections.

“It is for this reason that His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari has called for reconciliation of leaders and resolutions of disputed issues. This is the wise road to travel and we cannot dissent.

“Therefore, Senator Boroffice wishes to express full confidence in the Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led presidential committee” the statement read.