Borno Massacre: Families of victims in Borno get N600,000 each

The families of the forty-eight victims killed at a rice field in Borno state have been given N600,000 each by the Borno state government. They were also given bags of food items by a committee assigned by Governor Babagana Zulum to share items received on their behalf. Daily Times report.

Saina Buba the Commissioner for Youth and Sports conducted the distribution in Zabarmari on Thursday where the victims lived, is located in Jere, central part of Borno State.

READ ALSO: Senator Ibrahim Shakarau says the President is breaking the law

Zabarmari, where the victims lived, is located in Jere, central part of Borno State.

A total of 13,000 bags of rice, maize and beans, 1,300 cans of vegetable oil, 2116 cartons of seasoning cubes, 1,083 sachets of tomato and 650 sachets of salt, which were donated by the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, were also distributed.

Buba noted that each family was to combine the N600,000 cash and food items to reduce the hardship resulting from gaps in access to livelihoods created by the death of mostly male victims, who are breadwinners of those affected.

The fund was a combined support of N20m by the Northern Governors’ Forum and N5m by the North East Development Commission.