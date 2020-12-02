Borno Killings: Boko Haram reveals reason behind massacre

Boko Haram has taken responsibility for the recent killings of rice farmers in Kwashebe, Zabarmari, in the Jere Local Government Area of Borno State, Daily Times gathered.

The factional leader of the terrorist group, Abubakar Shekau confirmed it, while threatening to deal with those giving information on his group to the military.

The information was disclosed via a three-minute video released by Boko Haram on Tuesday, saying that his group “killed 78 farmers” because they arrested and handed one of his brothers to the Nigerian Army.

He warned that those arresting his members and giving out intelligence on the group’s activities to the military would “face the same fate if they did not desist from doing so.”

“The third message is on those who notoriously nab our brethren and hand them to the military or give them a clue on us. You should know that, unless you repent, what happened to your people is awaiting you.” he threatened.

