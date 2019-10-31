Borno Government on Thursday, re-introduced monthly environmental sanitationto enhance cleanliness and protect the environment.

The State Commissioner for Environment, Mr Kabir Wanori, said at a press conference in Maiduguri that government had approved conduct of the exercise on first Saturdays of every month, with effect from November 2.

He said that the exercise was expected to be inaugurated by Gov. Babagana Zulum, adding that the ministry had created seven divisions within Maiduguri metropolis to facilitate smooth conduct of the maiden exercise in the area.

Wanori revealed that 457 environmental health personnel, 2, 700 community health workers, 1, 768 environmental vanguards and 150 Community Based Associations (CBOs) would be deployed for the exercise.

“A healthy environment is key to enhancing well-being of the people; the need to keep a clean environment calls for the support of everybody to complement efforts of the government to achieve a clean environment.

“The ministry is calling on security agencies to participate in the exercise, while households are expected to keep a clean environment.

“There will be no movement of vehicules and persons on Nov. 2, between 7:00 and 10:00 am, except persons on essential duties.

“I urge the people to come out en mass and participate to ensure successful implementation of the exercise,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that monthly environmental sanitation was abandoned in the state 20 years ago.

The state government had also set up plastic waste recycling plant as part of measures to enhance waste management and protect environment.

(NAN)