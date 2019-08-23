Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum and President Muhammadu Buhari had a closed door meeting at the presidential villa on Friday concerning the boko haram onslaught within the state.

The Governor noted that, the insurgents constitutes of several tribes and some foreigners which has caused a difficulty for the military in containing the attacks.

He further stated that, the country’s borders are vast and porous as Nigeria shared borders with Cameroon, Niger and Chad.

The governor further said that poverty and unemployment were among the root causes of the security challenges in the country.

Babagana Zulum said he had a conversation with traditional rulers, and religious leaders on reintegrating remorseful members of the sect.