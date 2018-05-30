Borno: Dangote feeds IDPs, donates N7bn for Ramadan

The Aliko Dangote Foundation has launched its 2018 Ramadan Food Distribution Scheme, just as its support for the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), in Borno state hits a staggering N7 billion.

This gesture came as the Foundation will, next month, commission its 200 housing units worth N2 billion.

Also, the food distribution exercise would cost the conglomerate N150 million, the Managing Director/CEO of Aliko Dangote Foundation Zouera Youssoufou has said.

Ms Youssoufou, who was speaking at the flag-off ceremony in Maiduguri, the Borno state capital said the items that were being distributed to the IDPs include: Rice, Sugar, Salt, Spaghetti, Semolina, Wheat Meal, Maize and Millet.

She said the philanthropic exercise was meant to complement the effort of both state and federal governments.

“We are supporting government reconstruction and rehabilitation effort,” she said.

She said about N7billion relief items has so far been donated to the cause of the IDPs in the state.

Mrs. Youssoufou, who was represented at the event by the Programmes Operations Manager of the Foundation Musa Bala said the gesture was a continuation of Foundation’s charity works in the state.

Governor Kashim Shettima, in his remarks, said that the Borno State Government and its people were grateful to Mr. Dangote for the gesture.

He said Mr. Dangote is the single largest benefactor of the IDPs after the Federal and state governments since the emergence of insurgency in the Northeast.

Thereafter, the Governor, alongside other dignitaries at the occasion inspected the Dangote Housing Estate which will be commissioned by Alhaji Aliko Dangote next month.