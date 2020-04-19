The Chairman of Borno High Powered Taskforce on COVID-19, Alhaji Umar Kadafur, says the state’s taskforce is still waiting for results of the first suspected Coronavirus (COVID-19), case in the state.

Kadafur, who is also the state’s deputy governor, told newsmen on Sunday in Maiduguri, that speculation over the death of a nurse working with MSF in Pulka, Gwoza Local Government Area (LGA), should be regarded as mere speculation pending outcome of the test.

“His sample has been taken, and we are waiting for the result from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

“People, particularly the media, should be patient and stop preempting the result.

“We have a patient who has passed away, there is need to be patient as we await the result,” Kadafur said.

Also speaking, the Borno Commissioner of Health, Dr Salihu Kwaya-Bura, said the taskforce had put in place surveillance teams in all the 21 LGAs, monitoring communities for persons with possible symptoms; to take samples for investigation.

READ ALSO Nick Cordero faces leg amputation due to coronavirus



“We have also given out phone numbers for people to call us in case of any suspected case,” Kwaya-Bura said.

The commissioner lauded the support and cooperation of the public, and called for sustainability to effectively contain the pandemic.