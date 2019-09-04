British lawmakers have passed a bill aimed at preventing a no-deal Brexit, in another blow to Prime Minster Boris Johnson.

It cleared the House of Commons by 327 votes to 299.

It now goes to the House of Lords where it will likely face extensive delaying tactics.

Conservative peers, who do not have a majority in the upper house, want to prevent the motion being passed in Wednesday’s session. If they succeed, that could prevent it becoming law before Johnson suspends Parliament early next week.