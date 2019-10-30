The Prime Minister, Boris Johnson has stated that the the general election in the United Kingdom on !2 December, will be tough.

Boris Johnson says he is ready to fight a “tough” general election.

Political parties are already getting prepared for a general election campaign after Members of Parliament voted for a 12 December poll.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said the snap poll gave a “once-in-a-generation” opportunity to transform the country.

But Mr Johnson hopes the vote will give him a fresh mandate for his deal to leave the EU and break the current deadlock in Parliament.

He told Conservative MPs it was time for the country to “come together to get Brexit done”, adding: “It’ll be a tough election and we are going to do the best we can.”

The poll comes after the EU extended the UK’s exit deadline to 31 January 2020 – although Brexit can happen earlier if a deal is agreed by MPs.

The leaders of the UK’s main two political parties will face off for Prime Minister’s Questions at midday on Wednesday.