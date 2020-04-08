Boris Johnson is “responding to treatment” as he remains in a stable condition in a London hospital’s intensive care unit where he is being treated for coronavirus, Downing Street says.

Boris continued to be in “good spirits” on Wednesday after spending his third night in St Thomas’s Hospital, his official spokesman said.Johnson was said to be no longer working while following the advice of doctors and receiving just the “standard oxygen treatment” and “breathing without any other assistance”.

When asked about further specifics about his condition or treatment, the spokesman said the update includes all the information the PM’s medical team “considers to be clinically relevant”.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab again chaired the daily Covid-19 meeting on Wednesday morning as he deputies for Mr Johnson.

Asked if anyone has been in contact with the prime minister, the spokesman said: “The PM is not working, he’s in intensive care, he has the ability to contact those that he needs to, he’s following the advice of his doctors at all times.

READ ALSO FRSC: Compliance in Ogun encouraging



“He added that Downing Street was “hugely grateful” for the messages of support that Johnson has received as he undergoes treatment.

As first secretary of state, Raab has been designated by Johnson to temporarily take on many of the Prime Minister’s tasks, including leading the government’s emergency daily coronavirus “war Cabinet” meeting.

Raab, 46, was appointed foreign secretary in July 2019 and has been seen by many as a rising star in the Conservative Party.Prior to heading the Foreign Office, he served at the helm of Britain’s Brexit department, but only for several months.

A keen advocate of leaving the European Union, he resigned as Brexit secretary in November 2018 after clashing with then-Prime Minister Theresa May over her plan to leave the EU.