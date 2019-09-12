British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday in a interview on Aljazeera denied lying to Queen Elizabeth over the reasons for suspending parliament for five weeks after a court ruled his decision to do so was unlawful, stating the claims were “absolutely not” true

Parliament was prorogued suspended on Monday until Oct. 14, a move opponents argued was designed to thwart their attempts to scrutinize his plans for leaving the EU and to allow him to push through a no-deal Brexit on Oct. 31.