Boris Johnson, UK’s Prime minister is set to conclude final Brexit proposals that will include customs checks on the island of Ireland.

The BBC reports that Boris Johnson’s plans will see Northern Ireland in a different relationship with the EU to the rest of the UK. The Northern Ireland Assembly would be given powers to shape its future with the bloc.

Boris Johnson will address the Tory conference before submitting the new proposals to Brussels.

In his first speech at the event as prime minister, he will call it a “fair and reasonable” Brexit compromise, and say only by leaving the EU on 31 October can the UK “move on”.

Mr Johnson will also claim the public will no longer be “taken for fools” by those who want to delay or block the process.

Tory Chairman, James Cleverly said the UK had been “flexible and pragmatic”, and now the EU must be the same.

The government has insisted it will not negotiate a further delay beyond the Halloween deadline, saying this would be unnecessary and costly for the UK.

However, under the terms of a law passed by Parliament last month, the PM faces having to request another extension unless Members of Parliament back the terms of withdrawal by 19 October – two days after a summit of European leaders.

On Tuesday, Mr Johnson dismissed leaked reports that customs posts could be set up on either side of the border between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

He said suggestions the UK wanted “clearance zones” for goods as part of a package of alternative arrangements to replace the Irish backstop were wide of the mark.