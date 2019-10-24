Some rice traders on Tuesday in Abuja have hinted on most preferred “Made-in-Nigeria’’ rice for the fast approaching yuletide.

Speaking to Miss Ojachide Olottah, one of the rice traders at the popular Dutse market, said that Umza rice from Kano and Ebonyi rice is the best Nigerian rice for consumption.

She added that Nextell rice and Classic gold from Niger state, are also preferred for the yuletide and sold at 16, 500.

Adunia rice from Jigawa, Labana rice (Kebbi state), rice from Olam Nigeria limited, producers of mama’s pride and mama gold rice are sold at the same rate.

Responding to the fixed price of rice made in Nigeria, Olottah stated that for now, there is no stable price for local rice.

Also speaking to other traders at the market, Dailytimes correspondent reports that the traders frowned at the sudden increase of the “made in Nigeria’’ rice, saying that it is supposed to be affordable in order for Nigerians to patronise locally made products.

They called on the Federal government to intervene in the high price of rice before the yuletide so that consumers will patronise traders.

Recall that the Federal Government had closed its borders since Aug. 19 in an operation tagged “Ex-Swift Response,’’ placing a ban on both legitimate and illegitimate movement of goods in and out of the country.

While speaking last Monday at a joint press briefing on joint border patrol, the Comptroller-General, Nigerian Customs Service, retired Col. Hameed Ali, said all import and export of goods from the nation’s land borders are banned until there is an agreement with neighbouring countries on the kind of goods that should enter and exit Nigeria.

However, Nigerians are now feeling the pangs of the border closure as the price of a bag of rice that was sold around N12, 000 before now sells around N20,000 to N22,000.

The president of the Concerned Youth Empowerment Association of Nigeria, Mr Noble Adaelu, last Friday, lamented that local rice dealers were taking undue advantage of the closure of Nigerian borders by exploiting ordinary citizens.

According to Adaelu, the price of local rice has risen from between N12,000 and N15,000 to N19,000 and above since the closure of the borders.